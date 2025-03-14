‘Bruce the Bat Dog’ set to make his return to Innovative Field

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the Rochester Red Wings set to make their return April 1 to Innovative Field, they have also announced “Bruce the Bat Dog,” will return April 5.

The Red Wings announced Thursday that Golden Retriever Bruce will fetch bats for seven games this season, including the one on April 5.

For every bat he catches, the Flower City Group will donate $100 to the “Bruce bettering the community campaign.” This campaign benefits Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center.

The campaign began during the 2024 season, to carry on the legacy of Milo, who died in 2023 and was the first bat dog the Red Wings introduced in 2019.

Bruce can be seen at the following home games this upcoming season:

Saturday, April 5

Monday, May 26

Friday, June 13

Thursday, June 26

Saturday, July 26

Saturday, Aug. 23

Saturday, Sept. 13

