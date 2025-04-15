Brush fire scorches 2,000 square feet of land in Canandaigua, closes State Route 31 for two hours

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A brush fire happened in Canandaigua over the weekend. The Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on State Route 31 near Nott Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes, but the area remained closed for about two hours, officials said.

Fire officials estimated that around 2,000 square feet of land were burned. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

