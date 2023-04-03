Budget battle continues past Saturday’s budget deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just as lawmakers were preparing for a two-week holiday recess, the battle over the New York State budget issues rages on over two key issues, primarily bail reform.

Hochul: I’m very clear on what I’m looking for. There is an inconsistency in our law right now. That’s what I’m striving to fix with ‘the least restrictive means in particular.”

Governor Hochul’s proposal to strike the “least restrictive means” test would rid judges of the current requirements that require use of the standard to ensure that bail eligible defendants reappear in court on a scheduled date.

Opponents, like republican lawmaker Robert Ortt oppose the change, arguing that removing the standard provides judges with even less bail setting guidelines.

“Senate and assembly democrats do not believe that any changes to cashless bail need to happen because the governor has proposed the most modest changes. I think everyone up here would have liked to see her go even further.”

The other issue holding up the budget was local mandates like rezoning areas to allow housing construction around congested public transit systems.

Issues that are clogging up the budgeting process, but issues Governor Hochul say’s aren’t stopping lawmakers from reaching a compromise.

So, what happens next? According to Governor Hochul, as long as last year’s budget is extended while talks continue, the State can continue to function and state employees will continue to be paid.

That will be essential as the Passover holiday begins Wednesday, and with Easter just around the corner, holidays that could lead to even more delays in getting a budget passed.












