Buffalo Bills – 17, Kansas City Chiefs – 13: Divisional Round LIVE takeaways

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the third time in playoffs in the last four seasons. News10 NBC Sports’ Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski give quarter by quarter takeaways.

2nd quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts

The biggest drive of the half right towards the end for the Buffalo Bills. Down 3 with 3:33 to half and the Chiefs getting the ball after the break. Buffalo delivered with a TD to go ahead by four. James Cook has been a big piece to the offense moving the ball down field. Overall, the defense held up well, too.

Mat Mlodzinski

You do what you have to do to win playoff games, and for the Buffalo Bills, that’s rushing Josh Allen. At halftime, he’s got 8 carries for 51 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. The Chiefs get the ball to start the 3rd quarter, so it will be important for them to come out firing.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts

Two drives that ate up a decent amount of clock and two field goals were the result. The Bills’ road to the opening score was a bit bumpier than the Chiefs’ one. KC moved the ball well but Dane Jackson came up with a crucial defended pass on 3rd down.

Mat Mlodzinski

Is anyone else anxious? Both teams scored points on positive drives, but neither was perfect. In a game of this magnitude, between teams that know each other so well, you could sense them both trying to figure things out. Still, the Bills ended the quarter in good position to strike again.