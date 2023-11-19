Buffalo Bills – 6, New York Jets – 0: 2nd quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have their backs against the wall at home against the New York Jets.

1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Red zone struggles, but promising start

Two chances for the Bills offense to get into the end zone and two failures. They moved the ball well on their second drive but couldn’t finish it off. Defense has been lights out so far.

Mat Mlodzinski: Dalton Kincaid continues to excite

The Bills rookie tight end had a big 1st quarter, catching four passes for 43 yards. Against a great Jets defense, it’s a great sign Kincaid has been able to get so open.