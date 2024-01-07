Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Week 18 preview

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

MIAMI, F.L. — The regular season is coming to a close and the Bills and Dolphins both have their eyes on the prize.

The pressure is on for the Bills Sunday night, as a win would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs and put them at the top of the AFC East division — their fourth straight divisional title in a row. Miami has already secured a playoff spot.

However, a loss wouldn’t necessarily mean the season is over with. If the Bills fall to the Dolphins, either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Jacksonville Jaguars would have to lose.

The Steelers won their game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 1 p.m.

“We’ve been playing the best teams in the league these last few weeks. So, it’s just another game we have to win.” says Bills Cornerback Rasul Douglas. “We can be here next week talking to you again, or we could be talking to coaches upstairs, giving up our iPads and stuff. So, we just want to win.”

News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts will preview the game on News10NBC at 6 p.m. and have immediate reaction from the matchup on the field at 11 p.m.