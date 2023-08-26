Buffalo Bills finish preseason on high note; hold off Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, IL – The Buffalo Bills won their final preseason game, 24-21 over the Chicago Bears. The win comes at a crucial time, after the Bills played a sloppy preseason game against the Steelers the week before.

Josh Allen started again, and looked in good form, going 5-for-7 for 49 yards. His only drive ended in a rushing touchdown for Damien Harris, who got his first preseason action after injuries kept him out of the first two games.

Kyle Allen came in at QB in relief and went 18-for-34 for 162 yards, a TD, and an INT. His touchdown pass was caught by Quintin Morris, for 29 yards.

The Bills defense also made a few plays, with Ja’Marcus Ingram coming up with an interception, and AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham both sacking Chicago QB Tyson Bagent.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott, who has taken on the role of defensive play caller, said John Butler took it over for the game. McDermott later clarified that he would remain the defensive play caller for the season.