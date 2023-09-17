Buffalo Bills host Las Vegas Raiders in home opener – Week 2 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener for the 2023 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sept. 17

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

Any NFL fan with a pulse knows how much Josh Allen has been ripped for his poor performance in the Bills’ week 1 loss to the Jets.

Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the 4th quarter, which led to the Jets shocking 22-16 win, mostly without injured QB Aaron Rodgers. Postgame, Allen put the blame on himself, and while his teammates would downplay it, there’s no denying that four turnovers can be costly.

But this is a brand new Sunday!

In the NFL, it’s all about what’s happening in the present, and the future — and the Bills can put the past behind them with a home win over the Raiders.

Las Vegas comes in as the only AFC West team to win a game in week 1, so the Bills have a chance to hand them their first and only loss.

It’s also important for Buffalo not to slide down too far in the playoff picture. Sure, it’s early, but less than 10% of NFL teams to ever start 0-2 have gone on to make the playoffs. That’s not a good stat, even for a talented team like the Bills.

It’s September 17, and the Buffalo Bills have a must-win game in their hands.

Buffalo Bills player to watch:

Josh Allen needs to have a big game, but Bills Mafia has been vocal in their frustrations in Allen trying to do too much.

One teammate he can trust, is old reliable, Dawson Knox. The Bills’ tight end only had 3 receptions for 25 yards against the Jets and could be in for a much bigger game this time.

Knox has long been viewed as a ‘safety blanket,’ for Allen, but he can sometimes turn it up and pop off for a big game. Sunday feels like one of those games.