Buffalo Bills make history: Add 10 minority owners to franchise for first time ever

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills and Terry Pegula confirmed they have added 10 limited partners to the ownership group. The non-controlling, minority interests were approved on Wednesday at the NFL meetings in Dallas. This represents the first time in franchise history that minority owners have been added.

The new limited partners, pending the final closing of the agreements, include:

, Co-managing partner of Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm Sue McCollum , CEO and owner of beverage distribution companies Eagle Brand Sales and Double Eagle Distributing

, Former NBA player; member of the Basketball Hall of Fame Jozy Altidore, Former US National Team Soccer Player and MLS Champion