Buffalo Bills make rare appearance at the Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills touched down at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday afternoon, and Bills mafia was there to greet them!

The storm, shut down the Buffalo airport, so the Bills landed in Rochester. Fans were lined up at the gates to cheer on the team following a win against the Chicago Bears.

Bills mafia is iconic, they really know how to throw their hands up and shout!

“This is the best Christmas ever!” One group said while waiting for the Bills to land.

Other fans told us they don’t mind being in the cold weather. They said, they’ll do anything for the Bills.

“I don’t mind the cold, listen, the bills are worth it, we got bundled up and just seeing Josh Allen, McDermott, Diggs, it’s a blast,” Josiah Lloyd said.

After an away game, the team usually lands in Buffalo, but the winter weather redirected them to Rochester.

The Bills stepped off the plane one by one, starting with head coach Sean McDermott. Then we saw Josh Allen who waved to the crowd, and Stefon Diggs. The crowd shouted their names and cheered as the team loaded onto busses to make their way home. The 2022 holiday weekend, is something fans here in Rochester will never forget.

“They’re tall and they’re nice, and it’s fun watching them, you’re right next to them, but then you see them on TV. It doesn’t happen very often, when the bills come to Rochester. They’re doing so well, and we support them. This is a huge surprise and we’re so pumped to be here,” Wehrheim family said.