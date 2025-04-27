Buffalo Bills: Meet the newest members of the 2025 draft class
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2025 NFL Draft is now complete and there are nine new players to meet that were taken by the Buffalo Bills.
List of 2025 Buffalo Bills draft picks
- 1st round: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
- 2nd round: TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
- 3rd round: Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas
- 4th round: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
- 5th round: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
- 5th round: Jackson Hayes, TE, Georgia Tech
- 6th round: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
- 6th round: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
- 7th round: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
For the third time under Brandon Beane, the Buffalo Bills took two players from the same college, with former Kentucky Wildcats Maxwell Hairston and Deone Walker reuniting.
On Friday, Hairston called the shot at Walker.
“We bring Deone here, oooh, Imma for sure bring the ball back then, cuz he’s gonna get in the quarterback’s face,” said Hairston via a Zoom call.
By adding Hancock and Strong, the Bills certainly have a lot of competition at cornerback, arguably the most pressing need this offseason.
The Bills waited until the later rounds to draft offensive players, but tight end Jackson Hayes and wide receiver Kaden Prather will look to make the team and give Josh Allen more depth within the offense.