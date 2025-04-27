Buffalo Bills: Meet the newest members of the 2025 draft class

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2025 NFL Draft is now complete and there are nine new players to meet that were taken by the Buffalo Bills.

List of 2025 Buffalo Bills draft picks

1st round: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

2nd round: TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

3rd round: Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

4th round: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

5th round: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

5th round: Jackson Hayes, TE, Georgia Tech

6th round: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

6th round: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

7th round: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

For the third time under Brandon Beane, the Buffalo Bills took two players from the same college, with former Kentucky Wildcats Maxwell Hairston and Deone Walker reuniting.

On Friday, Hairston called the shot at Walker.

“We bring Deone here, oooh, Imma for sure bring the ball back then, cuz he’s gonna get in the quarterback’s face,” said Hairston via a Zoom call.

By adding Hancock and Strong, the Bills certainly have a lot of competition at cornerback, arguably the most pressing need this offseason.

The Bills waited until the later rounds to draft offensive players, but tight end Jackson Hayes and wide receiver Kaden Prather will look to make the team and give Josh Allen more depth within the offense.