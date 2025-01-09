Buffalo Bills nominate Brighton coach for Don Shula coach of the year award

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have chosen Brighton High School Head Coach Stephen Lian as its nominee for a prestigious award.

Lian is among the nominees for this year’s Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year award, named in honor of the Miami Dolphins coach who became the winningest coach in NFL history. The award seeks to honor a coach who demonstrates integrity, achievement, and leadership.

Last fall, Lian and his coaching staff led the Brighton Bruins to a 12-1 record, the most wins in a season in the school’s history. Brighton also won its first-ever Sectional Championship and Far West Regional Championship. Lian became the first Asian American head coach to win the Section V championship.