Buffalo Bills play sloppy, fall to Steelers in second preseason game

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Buffalo Bills lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-15, in week two of the preseason. The game was characterized by sloppy play all night by the Bills.

Coming into the game, a lot was made of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs starting along with the rest of the Bills starters. Allen and Diggs played well, but the offensive line kept them from putting up points. Buffalo committed 13 penalties as a team, with the O-Line the culprit more often than not. Allen finished his day 7-of-10 for 64 yards with Diggs hauling in 2 receptions for 22 yards.

The second and third string play wasn’t much better. Matt Barkley threw 3 interceptions in relief on back-to-back-to-back possessions. It led Pittsburgh to a 27-0 start. Kyle Allen helped Buffalo climb back, as he went 12-of-15 with a TD. It was just a little too late, as the Steelers held on for a 27-15 win.