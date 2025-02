BUFFALO, N.Y. – On Tuesday, after 11 seasons in the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced on Instagram that he is retiring.

A Buffalo Bills fan favorite and former all-pro, Hyde has been in the NFL for 11 seasons. He was among the first players to come to Buffalo when Sean McDermott became Buffalo’s head coach in 2017. He played an important role in the Bills defense that made the playoffs in six out of his seven seasons.