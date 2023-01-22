Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Divisional Round Game Thread

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line. Follow along for game updates and tweets from Jackson Roberts and Mat Mlodzinski.

Bengals receive opening kickoff, score TD

It was all too easy for the Cincinnati Bengals on the first drive. Joe Burrow was 4-for-4 for 65 yards and a TD that went to Jamar Chase.

The Bengals made quick (and easy) work of the #Bills defense there capped off by a Joe Burrow TD pass to Jamar Chase. — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 22, 2023

Burrow tosses second TD of 1st quarter, Bengals take 14-0 lead

Joe Burrow and Cincinnati led another flawless drive, capitalizing with a touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst.

Burrow is now 9-for-9 for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game.

End of 1st quarter: Bengals – 14, Bills – 0

Josh Allen forces his way in for TD, Bills cut deficit in half

Josh Allen willed his way into the end zone and had some words for the Cincinnati defense, as Buffalo finally got on the board with 7:25 left in the 2nd quarter.

We need more trash talk from QBs.



This is what we need. — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) January 22, 2023

The drive lasted 15 plays for 85 yards, taking off over half of the time in the quarter in the process.