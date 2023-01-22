Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Divisional Round Preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line.

Buffalo Bills Gameday Basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

Win or go home! (Part 2)

The Bills won last week against the Miami Dolphins, which is all you can ask for in the NFL Playoffs.

This time around, it’s the same deal. Kansas City awaits the winner of Buffalo and Cincinnati in the AFC Championship.

For Buffalo, half of the battle might be overcoming the emotions of this game. The Bills and Bengals squared off in week 17, a game that was ultimately canceled after Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest on the field.

Regardless of Hamlin’s remarkable recovery, the fact that such a scary incident happened against the Bengals is bound to hit different. Emotions will be running high.

This game is also about the Bills overcoming some doubt that they can’t get back to the AFC Championship this season. Buffalo has been on the shortlist of Super Bowl favorites since the beginning of the season, but injuries to the team and a turnover problem for Josh Allen have both negatively affected them.

If Buffalo can somehow put all of this in the rearview mirror for three hours on Sunday, it will be a win for the ages.

Bills Player To Watch

Josh Allen

Sometimes, it just is that simple. Allen fumbled three times, lost one, and threw two picks in the win over the Dolphins. Of course, that doesn’t usually translate to winning football and the Bills know it needs to change if they are to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

The other half of this is the QB battle. Obviously, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow won’t physically face off, but the competition level will be high between two of the top signal callers in the NFL.

A big game (or bad game) out of Allen could answer a lot of questions about what’s seemed like an up and down year from No. 17.