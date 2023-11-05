Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 9 preview

CINCINNATI, OH (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in a regular season game in 2022.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Nov. 5

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Network: News10 NBC

What’s at stake?

Both teams are in MUST-WIN situations. The Bills and Bengals come into a week 9 meeting each having 3 losses – at least 1 more loss than either team probably expected at this point in the season.

For Buffalo, a win would move them back into first place in the AFC East, because of a tiebreaker with the Miami Dolphins. A loss would drop the Bills to 5-4, which would likely push the panic button at One Bills Drive.

Joe Burrow is playing outstanding football, so the Bills defense will need to come to place against Cincinnati’s Pro Bowl quarterback.

Player to watch: Khalil Shakir

The Bills offense seemed to be back to normal against Tampa Bay and Khalil Shakir was a huge bright spot. In fact, the second year wideout from Boise State has now had two straight great games. Last year, Shakir had 10 receptions for 161 yards. Through 6 weeks in 2023, Shakir had 4 receptions for 40 yards. Over the last two games, Shakir has exploded for 10 receptions for 127 yards. If Shakir can consistently act as a number 3 WR behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, it will be vital for the Bills offense.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts (5-3): Bengals, 27-24

Mat Mlodzinski (6-2): Bills, 31-24