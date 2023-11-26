Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 12 preview

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WHEC) – Two high-powered offenses and shut-down defenses meet at Lincoln Financial Field in the city of brotherly love. Can the Buffalo Bills shock the NFL?

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Nov. 26

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

The Buffalo Bills have one game to go before their bye week in week 13. There’s no question they dug themselves a hole as far as the playoffs go, but a win over Philly would calm some of the fanbases’ nerves. A 7-5 record would have Buffalo in position to make a run at getting in as a Wild Card team. A 6-6 record and the Bills can suddenly only afford one more loss without sweating it out in week 18.

Philadelphia is as good as anyone in the league and their 9-1 record says it all. Buffalo can make everyone remember what they are capable of with a win.

Player to watch: Christian Benford

In a depleted secondary, how will the young Benford perform in Philadelphia, where he played college football at Villanova? Whether it’s AJ Brown or Devonta Smith, the Eagles have one of the best duos in the NFL at wide receiver. Benford and Rasul Douglas will both have to play great for the Bills to come away with a win.

Christian Benford played at Villanova.



Rasul Douglas is from East Orange, New Jersey.



This game is going to be PERSONAL for them at Philly.#BillsMafia — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) November 26, 2023

Douglas, however, is a veteran and has been in many high pressure moments. Benford is still growing in his NFL career and Sunday could be a major stepping stone in his overall development and maturity.

Score predictions

Jackson Roberts (7-4): Eagles, 27-21

Mat Mlodzinski (6-5): Eagles, 28-27