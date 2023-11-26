Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 12 preview
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WHEC) – Two high-powered offenses and shut-down defenses meet at Lincoln Financial Field in the city of brotherly love. Can the Buffalo Bills shock the NFL?
Buffalo Bills gameday basics
- Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Nov. 26
- Time: 4:25 p.m.
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
- Network: CBS
What’s at stake?
The Buffalo Bills have one game to go before their bye week in week 13. There’s no question they dug themselves a hole as far as the playoffs go, but a win over Philly would calm some of the fanbases’ nerves. A 7-5 record would have Buffalo in position to make a run at getting in as a Wild Card team. A 6-6 record and the Bills can suddenly only afford one more loss without sweating it out in week 18.
Philadelphia is as good as anyone in the league and their 9-1 record says it all. Buffalo can make everyone remember what they are capable of with a win.
Player to watch: Christian Benford
In a depleted secondary, how will the young Benford perform in Philadelphia, where he played college football at Villanova? Whether it’s AJ Brown or Devonta Smith, the Eagles have one of the best duos in the NFL at wide receiver. Benford and Rasul Douglas will both have to play great for the Bills to come away with a win.
Douglas, however, is a veteran and has been in many high pressure moments. Benford is still growing in his NFL career and Sunday could be a major stepping stone in his overall development and maturity.
Score predictions
Jackson Roberts (7-4): Eagles, 27-21
Mat Mlodzinski (6-5): Eagles, 28-27