Buffalo Bills well represented in 2024 NFL awards with three finalists

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The finalists for the 2024 NFL season awards have been announced, and two Buffalo Bills players are in the spotlight.

Josh Allen is a finalist for MVP, a nomination that comes as no surprise to fans. Meanwhile, Damar Hamlin is once again a finalist for “Comeback Player of the Year,” marking his second consecutive nomination.

🫶🫶🫶@HamlinIsland has been named a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year: https://t.co/YlUaK26FcH pic.twitter.com/iOE86fPyXT — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 23, 2025

The Bills’ coaching staff is also receiving recognition. Buffalo’s Offensive Coordinator, Joe Brady, is in the running for Assistant Coach of the Year.

There’s also a “Fan of the Year” award. Bills Mafia members Richard “Poo” Patterson and Derrick “Norm” Norman are nominated on behalf of the Buffalo Bills. They call themselves “The Chefs” and have been season ticket holders for over 30 years, according to the NFL.

We cooked up the perfect surprise for our 2024 NFL Fans of the Year!! #BillsMafia @JimKelly1212 | @ThurmanThomas pic.twitter.com/9ZcxBjqLav — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2024

The NFL Honors will be hosted by Snoop Dog on Thursday, February 6.

