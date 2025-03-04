‘Buffalo is a special place’; Bills receiver Khalil Shakir speaks after 4-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Khalil Shakir is showing his love for the city after signing a four-year contract with the team. He made the $60 million deal official on Monday.

Shakir led the Bills in receiving yards, totaling 821 in the season, and making 18 catches in Buffalo’s three playoff games. Shakir just wrapped up his third season in the NFL and posted career highs in every major receiving category.

The Boise State Football product said he opted to re-sign with the bills a year early because he knew Buffalo was where he wanted to be.

“Buffalo is a special place. I know from the moment I stepped through these doors that I wanted to be here,” he said. “So obviously, putting the trust in my agents to work something out and a few weeks and stuff like that of just fluid communication. And eventually, we felt like things were fair. I’m just just super excited.”

