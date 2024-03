BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while chasing down a suspect on foot on Friday night, according to our Buffalo-area NBC affiliate.

It happened on Buffalo’s north side around 10 p.m. The officer was taken to the Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Police say the suspect who the officer was chasing still hasn’t been caught.

Police did not specify the exact nature of the officer's injury or injuries. https://t.co/ZCVr9qSfAg — WGRZ (@WGRZ) March 2, 2024