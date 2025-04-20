Buffalo researchers create a vaccine to combat a deadly bird flu strain

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Scientists right here in Buffalo are behind a major breakthrough in the fight against avian flu.

Local leaders are excited about the promising research and how it could have a global impact.

This vaccine showed 100% protection in mice studies against a lethal H5N1 bird flu strain. This week, the results were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Lead researcher and CEO of POP Biotechnologies, Dr. Jonathan Lovell, is based at the University at Buffalo. Dr. Lovell said the nanoparticle-based vaccine is heat-stable and was created for rapid deployment.

He added that while this is an early-stage study, the same kind of vaccine is being developed for Ebola, m-pox, shingles, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

“Agricultural operations have a major issue with this current H1N1 flu operation, and we also want to see if we can develop this for human usage vaccine that could protect against seasonal influenza and pandemic influenza, so those are kind of steps that are ahead of us now,” Dr. Lovell said.

Dr. Lovell said they will perform additional confirmation studies. He says they want to apply this technology to livestock to stop the spread of viruses and diseases in animals.

Dr. Lovell adds they’ve been working on this nanoparticle-based vaccine for ten years. Researchers say they are trying to figure out the greatest need for this kind of technology.