Building and car hit by gunfire on Scio and Woodward streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Scio and Woodward streets for the report of a person shot. No one had been shot, but there were bullet holes in an empty building, as well as in an empty vehicle.

A portion of the area was closed to car and foot traffic during the investigation, but has since reopened.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.