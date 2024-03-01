Building containing diner partially collapses in Holley

HOLLEY, N.Y. — A building containing a diner partially collapsed on Friday in Orleans County. The Holley Fire Department said the collapse happened in the kitchen area of Sam’s Diner.

The Murray Joint Fire District, Orleans County Emergency Management, Monroe Ambulance, and Monroe County Special Operations all responded to the partial collapse at the back of 55 Holley Square.

They turned off the gas and closed off Geddy Street. Holley Square at Route 237 at Route 31 and at Batavia Street at Route 31 are also closed.

The Holley Fire Department said the three businesses near the diner have been evacuated along with the upper apartments in those buildings.