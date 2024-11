ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 12:45 p.m. Rochester Police went to Klein Street by Van Stallen Street and found evidence that shots were fired on Klein Street.

There were reports of a blue Kia seen leaving the area. Officers found the stolen Kia with no one in it on Maria Street with multiple bullet holes in the car and on the windows.

No one was hurt and anyone with information is asked to call 911.