Bullets fired through home on city’s northeast side, hitting teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is hospitalized after someone fired bullets through his home on the city’s northeast side.

Rochester Police arrived just after midnight on Thursday and say the teen was shot in the upper body. Multiple people, including an infant, were also inside the home on Mitchell Street off Norton Street at the time.

RPD says the teen is expected to survive. Officers are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 911.