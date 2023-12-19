Bullets hit apartment with woman inside on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after bullets went through an apartment building with a 49-year-old woman inside on Monday night.

No one was injured but the gunfire damaged the outside and upstairs of the apartment on Lime Street and Orchard Street. Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. and News10NBC’s photojournalist saw multiple police cars at the scene.

Officers say they’re following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.