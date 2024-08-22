Bullets hit home on Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person responsible for firing bullets into a house around Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace, not far from Culver Road, overnight.

The gunfire rang out around midnight. No one was inside the home at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.