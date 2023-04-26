Bullets strike home on Isabelle Street with people inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another home in Rochester with people inside was struck by bullets on Tuesday night. Rochester Police say the home on Isabelle Street had one adult and two children inside but none were hurt.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire. No suspects are in custody and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

That morning before 3 a.m., a house on Duran Street off North Street was also hit by gunfire. Two teenagers were inside but they weren’t hurt.

On Sunday night, a house on Wabash Street with five adults and four children inside was struck by gunfire. None were hurt and RPD officers responded around 11:15 p.m.

Before that, bullets struck a home on Clifford Avenue near Priscilla Street on Friday around 9:45 p.m. No one was hit and officers say a domestic dispute led to the incident.