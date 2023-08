ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house with eight people inside on the city’s northwest side on Sunday night.

Rochester Police officers responded to reports of gunshots around 11:45 p.m. They learned that a house on Locust Street near Dewey Avenue was hit by gunfire but no one was injured. They youngest resident was 5 months old and the oldest was in his 50s.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.