Bullets strike three homes in Rochester; Woman grazed by bullet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets struck at least three homes in Rochester on Thursday night, all around 11:40. One woman was grazed by a bullet while lying in bed and she’s expected to be okay.

Rochester Police say the woman in her 70s was grazed when shots went through her house on Hazelwood Terrace off Culver Road while three other adults were home. She was treated by an ambulance crew and didn’t need to be hospitalized.

Around the same time, shots went through a house on Garnet Street off Clifford Avenue with six adults and two children inside. None of them were hit. Five minutes later, bullets also went through a house on Crombie Street off Bay Street. The adult and child inside were not hit.

All three cases of gunshots were detected through ShotSpotter technology. No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.