Bullets strike two homes on Seventh Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for whoever is responsible for firing a gun at two homes last night.

Officers say this happened around 8:45 p.m. on Seventh Street. A total of 8 children were inside the two homes. The shooter also fired at two vehicles but thankfully, no one was hurt.

RPD has not made an arrest so far in this case but state police are investigating a car crash near the homes that may be related. The shooting took place about a block away from where someone robbed a man at gunpoint on Tuesday night.