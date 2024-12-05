Bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO had words written on them, police say

Shell casings found at the scene where the UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot dead by a masked gunman in front of a busy New York hotel had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on them, a senior New York City law enforcement official briefed on the investigation confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Brian Thompson, 50, was killed in a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack” outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, police said.

He did not travel with any personal security detail despite known threats against him, police said, and the gunman who police said targeted Thompson remains at large.

Thompson was struck at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf by a gunman “lying in wait for several minutes,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a news conference Wednesday.

Security video showed Thompson, dressed in a blue suit, walking down the street. The gunman approached him from behind and opened fire, it showed. Thompson stumbled forward as a witness ran to safety. The gunman continued to fire as Thompson fell to the ground, the video showed.