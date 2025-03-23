Burglar smashes door and steals cash register from city’s East End shop

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Early Saturday morning Rochester police went to The Op Shop on Charlotte Street for an alarm and found damage to the front door, and the cash register was stolen.

The Op Shop is a collective of local vintage and handmade fashion and accessories. The shop posted pictures of the damage to the door along with the following message on Facebook:

“About 5am this morning someone broke into The Op Shop. They destroyed our front door and took our cash register. It was a terrible and stressful way to start a Saturday morning.”

They went on to say that they opened on Saturday because it is their busiest day of the week.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

(Photos: The Op Shop Facebook)