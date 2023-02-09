Burglars caught on camera during smash-and-grab robbery at liquor store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A team of burglars was caught on camera ramming a white KIA into the storefront of a liquor store on University Avenue overnight.

It’s the latest trend in these smash-and-grab business burglaries. News10NBC spoke to Rochester police about this trend and joins us with an update on the investigation. This is the fifth business burglary in just the past week, almost one a day.

Lt. Greg Bello says these suspects’ M.O. is to steal a Hyundai or KIA and then use it to drive into the front door of a business to burglarize. The latest incident happened in a KIA.

It happened overnight at about 1:15 a.m. at Universal Liquor on University Avenue near Culver Road. Take a look at the store video that captured thieves on camera.

They can be seen smashing the KIA into the front door and then attempting to get into the liquor shop. When they fail they try again this time they are successful.

Police say they stole property from the store and took off in the KIA.

Officers later spotted the car near Prince Street and East Main and attempted to stop it during a chase. The chase became unsafe for police and the community so the police ended it.

Lt. Bello explains what RPD is doing to stop these break-ins from happening- over and over again and some steps business owners can take to protect their businesses.

“Increasing lighting, increasing your cameras out there, just different ways to help protect your business,” Bello said. “The big balls in front of the Target, those just aren’t there to look pretty. Those are there to help vehicles to help pedestrians from being struck in front of their stores. There are different things along those lines. I was talking with a local business owner he said yeah they did not hit my business I have pylons out front. The concrete pile on with the concrete flower beds.”

Police are still looking for that KIA and the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD.