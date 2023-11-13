Burglary at Irondequoit clothing store leads to police chase and crash

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department says a clothing store on East Ridge Road was robbed shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say someone stole merchandise from Hot Kicks and officers chased the car from the scene. That chase ended in a crash on Burbank Street near North Clinton Avenue in the city.

The car hit a parked van and flipped. Police say they recovered what appears to be stolen merchandise. News10NBC is working to learn if police made any arrests or if anyone was injured.