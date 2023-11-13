Burglary at Irondequoit clothing store leads to police chase and crash
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department says a clothing store on East Ridge Road was robbed shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators say someone stole merchandise from Hot Kicks and officers chased the car from the scene. That chase ended in a crash on Burbank Street near North Clinton Avenue in the city.
The car hit a parked van and flipped. Police say they recovered what appears to be stolen merchandise. News10NBC is working to learn if police made any arrests or if anyone was injured.