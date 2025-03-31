Burglary investigation in Sweden leads to chase and people in custody

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Multiple people are in custody after reports of a burglary in the Town of Sweden led to a chase on Monday morning.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they responded around 2:45 a.m. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw deputies pulling over a pickup truck on Hubbel Road near Northampton Park. We also saw deputies near an ATV not far away.

News10NBC saw deputies take at least two people away. Deputies are still investigating.