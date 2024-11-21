Burglary on Monroe Avenue leads to chase with stolen car; Two in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A burglary at a business on Monroe Avenue near I-490 led to a police chase with a stolen car, an officer injured, and two people in custody on Thursday.

Rochester Police say they responded to the burglary around 5 a.m. and spotted the suspects getting into a car. While trying to catch the driver, an officer was leaning against the car when it sped off. The officer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

RPD says the suspects abandoned the car on South Avenue after a short chase. That’s where officers took a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s into custody.

Police say the car was reported stolen from Greece and criminal charges are pending. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers removing items from the car.