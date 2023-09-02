Burglary suspect arrested in Penfield, found by MCSO drone technology

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department utilized K-9’s and their Drone Response Team to catch a burglary suspect in Penfield.

At 12:36 Saturday morning, deputies say they responded to a business on Penfield Road for the report of a man was observed entering a business on camera. Officials say they entered the building and cleared it after not finding anyone inside.

Officials say the business was in the area between Old Penfield Road and St. Margaret Way.

While investigating, deputies learned that a man entered the location with a key and several items including an X-Box were missing. Deputies were able to create a description of the suspect using video footage.

A K-9 track was started, which led deputies to a vehicle nearby, where they found more information about the suspect seen on video inside the business.

Members of the MCSO Drone Response Team deployed a drone, and found heat signatures of a person in a nearby wooded area near Hill Creek Road at 3 a.m. Deputies went into the wooded area and arrested the suspect, who has now been identified as 28-year-old Ryan A. Brown.

Officials say Brown was in possession of the keys to the business and the missing items at the time of the arrest.

Brown is charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.