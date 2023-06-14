Burgundy Basin owners want to redevelop space into apartments and townhomes

PERINTON, N.Y. — Remember the old Burgundy Basin Inn? The popular Perinton party house has been closed since 2020. The 5th generation owners have new plans.

Located on Marsh Road along the Erie Canal, the Burgundy Basin Inn has been the site of countless weddings and other special events. The current owners and their partners recently applied for a “Special Use Permit” to redevelop the 11-acre site.

They want to build apartments, townhomes for sale, and retail. The property is currently zoned commercial. Co-owner Carl Arena says the proposal is a good fit for the neighborhood.

“Our families have been here again since the 50s. My great-grandparents living across the street, my uncle living on the street as well. So, we want to keep it in the family one way or another. We’re trying to you know find the best solution to do that and move forward,” said Arena.

Their plans have drawn fierce opposition from many residents in the community. Wednesday night a public hearing is scheduled at Town Hall starting at 7:30. News10NBC will be there and keep you posted.