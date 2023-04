ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday night, Rochester Police Officers responded to Carthage Drive and Driving Park Avenue for a report of a car in the gorge. Police found a car on fire partially down the embankment.

The Rochester Fire Department responded, and the preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was abandoned in that area. No one was in the area and there were no reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.