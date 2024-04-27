Burnt pallets, litter found Saturday morning at Durand Eastman Beach

Litter, burned pallets found Saturday at Durand Eastman Beach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC found burnt pallets and littler at Durand Eastman Beach on Saturday morning — a week after partiers dragged public picnic tables into a bonfire.

At the beach Saturday morning, you could see burnt pallets and cans left on the sand. Neighbors told News10NBC’s photojournalist that trash was not there Friday.

This happened a week after a viewer told News10NBC that people had burned public picnic tables.

Last week, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans had this to say about the issue:

“What you showed me, the picnic tables and the litter, that’s not respecting Rochester. And it’s just wanton destruction for no reason, no apparent reason.”

The mayor has suggested working with county and city authorities to increase police patrols at Durand.