Bus carrying three Brockport school district students crashes

CLARKSON, N.Y. — A bus carrying three Brockport Central School District students crashed on Monday in the Town of Clarkson.

None of the students were injured. The driver and the bus aide were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Drake Road between Roosevelt Highway and West Ridge Road.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the bus went off the road, crossed a ditch, and hit a tree. They’re still investigating the crash.

In a statement, Brockport’s superintendent said the students are safe and their parents have been contacted.