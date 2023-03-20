Bus carrying Victor basketball team gets into minor accident after state title win
VICTOR, N.Y. — The Victor Boys Basketball team won the Class AA State Championships but there was a slight bump in the road on their way home on Sunday.
Their bus got into a minor accident. No one was hurt but the fire department responded to the scene and wanted to congratulate them on their win.
Thirteen Victor Fire Department vehicles and other local emergency vehicles gave them a champion’s escort back to school.