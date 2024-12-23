Bus engulfed in flames on I-390 in Livingston County

GROVELAND, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire that engulfed a bus on I-390 in Livingston County on Sunday night, shutting down part of the highway.

The fire in the southbound lanes near the Groveland exit broke out around 8 p.m. Viewer Jillian Yates shared a video. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was the only person on the bus and they were not injured.

I-390 between Exit 7 to Groveland and Sonyea Road was shut down for hours but has reopened. We’re working to learn more about the cause of the fire.