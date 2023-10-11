Bus tour around NYS highlights rich manufacturing history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week, members of the New York State Business Council are travelling more than 1,000 miles to highlight the empire state’s rich manufacturing history.

They stopped by News10NBC Wednesday before heading to Kodak.

The goal is to raise awareness about the impact manufacturing has on the state and local economies.

“Kodak is actually one of our longest and oldest members,” says Heather Mulligan, the president and CEO of the NYS Business Council. “The business council was actually formed 100 years ago and Kodak has been a member for those 100 years. So, it was very important that we pay them a visit and we’ll talk about some of the challenges they’ve faced over the years — including how challenging it can be to do business in New York State. And we’re going to get recommendations from them on things the State can do to make this a better place for businesses to thrive.”

On the bus tour, the council will visit ten facilities in nine cities.