Business booming for local marijuana processors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As those looking to sell legal marijuana products in the Finger Lakes region continue to be held up by a federal lawsuit, those who make legal marijuana products are rolling them out in shops in other parts of the state.

“All the owners grew up locally, everything is manufactured here in Rochester,” explains Ken Gregory, a partner at Nowave, a company that started in the hemp business several years ago but shifted to marijuana processing when New York State began moving toward a legal market.

Nowave now works with a number of local farmers to turn their plants into a dozen different products. Initially the company was hoping to help local legal dispensaries stock their shelves, “I think because of the temporary restraining order on issuing licenses in the Finger Lakes Region, it has forced us to go outside and really tackle the NYC market, and Albany, we also have some partners opening up in 60 days or so in Buffalo,” Gregory says.

So, for Nowave, business is booming, “We have everything from editables to vapeables to all-in-one units, you name it, drinks. Our products are actually live today in William Jane in Ithaca, Upstate Canna Co. in Schenectady, and starting on 4/20 we will be available for in-home delivery throughout the Albany region,” Gregory explains.

The processing company is hoping to appeal to those looking to try out marijuana-based products for the first time and to lure some who already use them away from the elicit market, “At the end of the day, right out of the gate, I think we’re able to get products out there that are reasonable and lab tested,” says Gregory.

Nowave currently has 45 local employees and is still growing. Gregory says the company is looking to hire cannabis joint rollers. More information available here.