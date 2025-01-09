Business executive kicks off his campaign for mayor of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A business executive at a telecom company is throwing his hat in the ring for this year’s race for mayor of Rochester.

Shashi Sinha, a Democrat, kicked off his campaign on Wednesday and laid out his priorities. He said that, as a mayor, he would cut property taxes by 40% over four years.

Sinha also called for an end to city tax foreclosures. He said he’ll address the housing shortage, promising to build 4,000 housing units in his first term.

“The city owns almost 3,000 vacant lots. We’re going to put them to good use, most of them. we’re going to be building,” Sinha said.

Mayor Malik Evans has not announced his re-election plans. We reached out to his campaign committee and are waiting to hear back.