Business owner who confronted suspect: ‘I’m like a guy that’s protecting what’s left’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The business owner who tracked down and confronted the man accused of stealing from his auto shop is speaking out.

In a video recorded by Steve Bonelli’s fiancee, you can see Bonelli pointing a gun at the suspect. Bonelli had tracked the man down after noticing scrap had been stolen from his business on Newbury Street, off Driving Park Avenue, late Sunday morning, which led to the standoff.

Bonelli says he pulled out his gun after the suspect pulled out a weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen black truck. Once he turned that truck toward Bonelli’s fiancee. A bystander tried to push the truck away, using his own white truck. Bonelli then shot out the tires of the suspect’s truck. The suspect crashed, and was arrested shortly after.

Bonelli says he has received messages from people calling him a hero – but he disagrees.

“I’m like a guy that’s protecting what’s left. We’re leaving,” Bonelli said. “Three years ago, this lot had over 100 cars in it. And we’ve been robbed so much and had cars stolen and vandalized — I’m done. I’m closing my business in two months and we’re moving to Texas. Because I’m done. We’re leaving behind family, friends. I can’t deal with it anymore.”

Police say the suspect is a 48-year-old man from Spencerport. He is facing multiple charges, including burglary and reckless endangerment. No charges are expected to be filed against Bonelli.