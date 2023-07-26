Business owners bracing for a boost in business with Bills in town for training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have returned to Pittsford. Training camp at St. John Fisher University starts Wednesday morning.

Business owners are bracing for a boost with the team in town. This is also expected to boost tourism. While the Buffalo Bills are preparing for the season, businesses are gearing up for a lot more foot traffic and fans.

“What we anticipate being a pretty good atmosphere, hopefully before during and after the bills camp. This is an exciting time in Rochester,” said the owner of the BluHorn Tequilaria in Pittsford.

The Buffalo Bills mafia are putting a boost in business in places like BluHorn Tequilaria. The owner of the Pittsford Pub says bring it on.

“We had a lot of practice with the PGA, with the crowds like that. We are going to have some crowds again. Over staffed a little bit, you know put some extra servers on extra bus boys’ extra guy in the kitchen we are ready to go. It’s going to be a fun couple of weeks,” Scott Thyroff said.

He showed off pictures of Bills players who have stopped by the pub recently.

“Dawson Knox who was having lunch with Mitch Morse here on the patio,” Thyroff said.

Big Bills fans Polly and Rob Blank stopped in the Pittsford Pub for dinner. They live in Jefferson County and it’s not there first time coming for camp.

“It’s our fifth,” they said.

They drove three hours and will be spending a couple of days here. Dogtown on Monroe Avenue in Rochester was their first stop for lunch on Tuesday, and they have a few more spots they plan to hit.

“Eating here tonight and then we are going to go Thirsty’s,” they said.

Next door to the pub is JoJo Wine and Bistro, it was a full house in there with hundreds of people dining.

“As you can see today, we got a lot going on, yeah we’ll see more of that throughout the week,” Manager, Christopher Groenendyk said.

A group of fans, Bernadette Lodico, Mark Lodico, Chris Lodico and Jan August were dining at the bar at JoJo’s. Bernadett and Mark travelled all the way from South Caroline to come to training camp along with Chris and Jan.

For some in the group it was their first and for others it’s not their first Rodeo.

“Yes, I’ve been there before and I’ve been before as well one other time and it’s a great time, it’s worth coming back for,” they said.

Training camp goes through August 10th. Tickets are sold out. But if you scored ticket and will be attending, there are some things you can and cannot bring.

You can bring small clear bags, a single serving of unopened food containers. It must be in a small bag. You can also bring strollers, and umbrellas.

What’s prohibited: alcoholic beverages, along with coolers and cameras with lenses longer than six inches.